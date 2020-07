Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 20:47 Hits: 0

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned "time is of the essence" for an EU agreement on funding the €750-billion reconstruction package. However, the Netherlands says a deal at a summit over the weekend is unlikely.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/agreement-on-eu-coronavirus-rescue-fund-deadlocked-ahead-of-summit/a-54178633?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf