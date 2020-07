Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 21:17 Hits: 0

The country is due to hold nationwide elections later this summer, but without two significant candidates. Viktor Babariko was jailed last month for corruption while Valery Tsepkalo has been ruled out on a technicality.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-protests-after-opposition-leaders-barred-from-august-election/a-54178490?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf