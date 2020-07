Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 22:40 Hits: 5

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth BaderĀ Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, has been hospitalised for a suspected infection, the court said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200714-us-supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalised-for-possible-infection