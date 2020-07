Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 01:16 Hits: 5

Emissions of methane -- a planet-warming gas several times more potent than carbon dioxide -- have risen by nine percent in a decade driven by mankind's insatiable hunger for energy and food, a major international study concluded Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/methane-emissions-rise-9-per-cent-in-decade-12933480