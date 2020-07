Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 07:25 Hits: 7

Cambodia's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the case of a translator jailed for involvement in a Russia Today documentary about sex trafficking be heard by an appeal court, due to what his lawyer said was a "factual problem" during his trial.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/cambodia-translator-fake-news-case-12934468