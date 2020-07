Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 17:58 Hits: 0

Daniel Lewis Lee, who claimed innocence in his last moments, was the first person to be federally executed in 17 years. Executions on the federal level are rare, and the government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988.

