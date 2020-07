Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 23:59 Hits: 3

The novel SARS-CoV-2 has roared through the American landscape leaving physical, emotional, and economic devastation in its wake. By early July, known infections in this country exceeded three million, while deaths…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/a-homelessness-crisis-mounts-in-the-covid-19-era-as-trumps-callousness-reaches-new-heights/