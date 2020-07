Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 01:05 Hits: 2

Global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, soared to a record high from 2007 to 2017, new studies have shown. Energy and food production demands created a 9% increase in methane emissions within that decade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-oil-and-gas-drilling-drives-global-methane-emissions-spike/a-54180363?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf