Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 20:32 Hits: 2

Many say there’s been a lack of planning and resources provided to help schools reopen safely, as the COVID-19 pandemic appears far from over.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0714/School-s-starting-soon.-Why-are-parents-and-kids-still-in-limbo?icid=rss