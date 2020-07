Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 21:59 Hits: 2

The Trump administration has rescinded a rule barring international students from staying in the U.S. if they take classes entirely online this fall. Two universities filed a federal lawsuit last week challenging the rule, with support from hundreds of other schools.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0714/Trump-admin.-revokes-new-rule-foreign-students-can-stay-on?icid=rss