Happy Maine Primary Day, Susan Collins!

Happy Maine primary day! It means we're that much closer to finally retiring Sen. Susan Collins, because after today we'll have an official Democratic challenger. One who is going to have more than $4 million waiting in escrow for her from crowdfunding campaigns conducted by grassroots groups. On top of that is over a quarter of a million raised by us, the Daily Kos community. Good job, you!

In honor of this day, let's revisit one of Collins' lesser-known hits, the "No, I have not. […] Never. No, no," lie she told Maine's People Alliance co-director Amy Halsted about having received campaign donations from the Sackler family, of getting America hooked on OxyContin fame. Senate Majority PAC also thought it was a good day to revisit that:

Susan Collins has sold out her constituents when pocketing campaign cash from the same opioid companies sheÃ¢Â�Â�s failing to hold accountable in Washington. This is further proof that money changes everything, even Susan Collins. #mepolitics#MESenpic.twitter.com/yZpbmfipUY

And no, she isn’t going to return any of those donations, even though Maine is among the top 10 states for opioid overdoses. She’s not doing Maine any favors anymore.

