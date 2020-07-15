Live Coverage: July 14, 2020 primaries

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Maine is holding its downballot primary tonight, while Alabama and Texas are hosting runoffs in races where no candidate received a majority in the March 3 primaries. Maine’s elections will head to an instant runoff if no candidate takes a majority. Because of a surge in mail voting, final results in some races might not be known for days or weeks.

