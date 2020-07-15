Live Coverage: July 14, 2020 primaries

Category: World Hits: 3
Maine is holding its downballot primary tonight, while Alabama and Texas are hosting runoffs in races where no candidate received a majority in the March 3 primaries. Maine’s elections will head to an instant runoff if no candidate takes a majority. Because of a surge in mail voting, final results in some races might not be known for days or weeks.
Polls have now closed in all three states on tonight’s docket: runoffs in Alabama and Texas, and the primary elections in Maine.
But a reminder that, with the recent prevalence in mail-in balloting, results may come a bit slower. That’s especially the case in Maine, which has the added component of ranked choice voting (RCV). The “instant runoff” in Maine is not exactly instant—the results of any such runoff (should it be deemed necessary by no candidate reaching the majority threshold) would not be released for another 8 days.
Another reminder, with early vote tallies often coming in well ahead of precinct voting, we no longer use “precincts reporting” as our touchstone for when to report votes. Our new metric: 5000 votes per congressional district (and 5000 times the total number of districts in the case of a statewide election: meaning 10,000 votes in Maine, 35,000 votes in Alabama, and 180,000 votes in Texas).
TX-22 (R): We have more than enough vote to report out of this runoff, and it appears that Kathaleen Wall’s hail-mary pass of tying GOP opponent Troy Nehls to human trafficking did not wind up in the end zone. Nehls holds an outsized lead (72-28) over Wall with 37,000 votes already tallied.
TX-24 (D): The race is considerably closer in this high-profile November target for the Democrats. With 21K votes tallied, local school board official Candace Valenzuela holds a modest 56-44 lead over 2018 state Agriculture Secretary nominee Kim Olson.
TX-Sen (D): The early vote comes quickly in Texas, and is counted quickly. Which is why we already are seeing over 400,000 votes counted in the runoff to see who faces John Cornyn in November. Right now, longtime veteran state legislator Royce West has a 52-48 lead over veteran M.J. Hegar.
TX-13 (R): We’ve now hit the threshold in this uber-red open seat, and it’s another tight one. Former Presidential physician Ronny Jackson holds a 54-46 lead over lobbyist Josh Winegarner, who actually held a sizable lead over Jackson (39-20) in round one.
TX-10 (D): Barely past the threshold here (only around 7000 votes) and 2018 Democratic nominee Mike Siegel has a slight 53-47 lead over physician Pritesh Gandhi, who actually was the bigger spender in this contest.
TX-17 (R): Just cleared the threshold in this red-tinted central Texas district, and former Dallas-area Congressman Pete Sessions is currently leading in his effort to return to the House. But only BARELY. Sessions, who would be repping turf about 100 miles south of his old stomping grounds in the northern part of the Dallas Metroplex, holds just a 51-49 edge over businesswoman Renee Swann. In raw votes, we’re talking about a 143-vote edge.
TX-23 (R): There was (if you read Jeff Singer’s great preview of tonight) a bit of a “Unity Breakfast” issue here. Current (and soon to be retired) Rep. Will Hurd, Donald Trump, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy all endorsed Navy vet Tony Gonzales in this race. But Ted Cruz endorsed businessman Raul Reyes, and allegedly begged Trump to stay out of the race. The result is as close as round one was: Gonzales holds the early lead, but it is just a 55-45 advantage.
TX-03 (D): We’ve hit the vote threshold in this longshot Democratic prospect race (Van Taylor won here in 2018 by a modest 54-44 margin) in the northeast part of the Metroplex. The Democratic runoff was a battle of two attorneys, and right now Lulu Seikaly has a solid 61-39 lead over Sean McCaffity.
Maine: With a hat tip to DKE commenter acadia, we have some good news out of Maine. Unlike a lot of states where most of the vote comes via VBM, Maine’s election officials are authorize to verify and process ballots before Election Night. What this means, in a nutshell, is that in the races where there is no runoff, we will have (unofficial) results this evening.
TX-Sen (D): We have just cleared a half million votes in the Texas Senate runoff, and M.J. Hegar has just pulled into a slight lead over Royce West. The margin is just 0.4%, or 2300 raw votes.
