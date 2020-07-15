Republican congressman who used UPS Store address on voter registration is charged with 3 felonies

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 01:50 Hits: 2

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives has been indicted on four charges related to an investigation into illegal voting. Topeka, Kansas authorities announced Tuesday that Rep. Steve Watkins, a Republican, faces four charges in all, including one misdemeanor, tied to the investigation, which stems from Watkins’ registering to vote in 2019 with a false address, then attempting to rectify it with another useless address when he was caught. In an extra bit of flair, the Shawnee County District Attorney, Republican Mike Kagay, announced the charges roughly 30 minutes before the rookie representative was set to participate in a televised debate against primary challengers ahead of the state’s Aug. 4 primary.

This Steve Watkins case shouldn't be mixed up with that other Steve Watkins case, wherein the senior Steve Watkins, aka “Daddy Watkins,” came under FEC investigation for illegally funneling his own money into his son’s congressional campaign in 2018.

The Kansas City Star lists the charges against Rep. Watkins, and touches on one possible reason Watkins used a fake address on his voter registration.

The felony charges are interference with law enforcement by providing false information, voting without being qualified and unlawful advance voting. Watkins also faces a misdemeanor charge for failing to the notify the DMV of his change of address. Watkins used a Topeka UPS store as his registration address for the 2019 municipal election and allegedly voted in the wrong city council district. Sources say Watkins was living with parents at the time, but used the UPS address to obscure that fact. [...] Kagay requested the investigation of Watkins by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in December of last year following a report in the Topeka Capital-Journal about Watkins using a UPS Store for his registration address. Kagay’s office said the investigation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

