The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Release Is Only Way to Save Lives : Migrant Families Face Separation as COVID Spreads in ICE Jails

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg1 kids detention

As the United States leads the world in coronavirus infections, we go behind the walls of immigrant jails, where infection rates are also soaring, and also look at how thousands more jailed migrant parents may be separated from their children starting Friday. “Release is the only way to save the lives of people in custody,” says reporter Jacob Soboroff, who went inside these ICE jails and first witnessed kids in cages in 2018, which he writes about in his new book, “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/14/jacob_soboroff_immigrant_jails_family_separation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version