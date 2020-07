Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 12:26 Hits: 0

Hundreds of demonstrators have continued to peacefully protest in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, demanding the release of the region's governor Sergei Furgal, who was arrested last week on charges of attempted murder and ordering the killings of two businessmen in 2004-2005.

