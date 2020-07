Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 14:31 Hits: 0

The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo, bowing to recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

