The Trump administration was moving ahead early Tuesday with the execution of the first federal prison inmate in 17 years after a divided Supreme Court reversed lower courts and ruled federal executions could proceed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200714-us-supreme-court-clears-way-for-first-execution-of-federal-prisoner-in-17-years