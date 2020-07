Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 07:50 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a Bastille Day parade on Tuesday that has been rededicated to celebrating the heroes of the fight against Covid-19, including medical workers, cashiers and postal workers. Later in the day Macron will lay out his goals for the future in a televised interview. Follow the events on our liveblog.

