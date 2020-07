Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 08:47 Hits: 4

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the government would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-to-sanction-lockheed-martin-over-taiwan-arms-sale-12931186