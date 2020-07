Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 09:05 Hits: 5

Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday for the first time since March 10.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belgium-zero-covid-19-deaths-first-time-since-march-12931394