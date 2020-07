Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 16:26 Hits: 0

Mars continues to captivate the human imagination despite many unsuccessful missions. Starting this week, the United Arab Emirates, then China and the U.S. later this month, will send unmanned spacecraft to explore the Red Planet.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/Spacebound/2020/0713/Mission-to-Mars-3-countries-to-launch-rovers-in-search-of-life?icid=rss