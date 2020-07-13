Make that 20,000 lies on Trump's unending bender of an effort to rewrite reality

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 20:40 Hits: 0

It's fair to say at this point that Donald Trump isn't living in the real world. His mind is so overrun with conspiracy theories, half-baked truths, and utter B.S. that he has now spewed 20,000 verifiable lies, according to The Washington Post.

Like anything, practice makes perfect, and Trump's rate of lying is nearly double what it was in the first couple years of his presidency. The Post's calculations show that while Trump was lying an average of 12 times a day in the first 827 days of his presidency, he has averaged closer to 23 lies a day in the last 14 months.

Trump lie spree has partially been fueled by cataclysmic events such as his impeachment by the House of Representatives, the coronavirus crisis, and the aftermath of the senseless killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. In just several months, the pandemic has accounted for some 1,000 of Trump's lies, while the impeachment loosed some 1,200 lies from Trump's cakehole.

But let's not overlook the possibility that Trump's loose relationship with reality has simply become more fraught over time.

Whatever way one slices it, Trump's the lyingest liar of a president America has ever seen.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1960408