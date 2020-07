Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 14:55 Hits: 0

Investigators of the Federal Security Service have formally charged an aide to the chief of Russia's Roskosmos space agency, journalist Ivan Safronov, with high treason.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-safronov-formally-indicted-high-treason-journalist/30724020.html