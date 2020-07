Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 00:12 Hits: 3

After years of the US saying it took no position on individual claims, it has now explicitly sided with Southeast Asian nations over offshore resources. Washington also accused Beijing of "bullying" its neighbors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-calls-china-s-claims-in-south-china-sea-completely-unlawful/a-54165620?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf