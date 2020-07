Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 16:06 Hits: 0

France celebrates its national day, Bastille Day, on Tuesday, July 14 and rehearsals have been taking place in recent days for the traditional flypast over Paris, but this year’s celebrations are set to be a much more muted affair following the Covid-19 pandemic.

