Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 20:44 Hits: 2

The son of Mali's embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a target of popular anger in the fragile West African state, resigned as chair of the parliament's defence committee on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200713-mali-frees-detained-opposition-figures-on-fourth-day-of-unrest-in-capital-bamako