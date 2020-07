Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 10:05 Hits: 0

The transition to the world being created by COVID-19 was always going to be difficult for workers in the worst-affected sectors. The main question now is whether policymakers will take the steps – including apprenticeship programs and expanded funding for community colleges and technical schools – that are most likely to make it easier.

