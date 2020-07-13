American Airlines 'investigating' Ted Cruz after maskless flight images go viral

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 22:20 Hits: 2

On Sunday, a Twitter account posted an image showing Republican senator and failed presidential candidate Ted Cruz sitting on a plane, looking at his phone, and not wearing a mask. According to the original poster, this was an American Airlines commercial flight around 10:45 AM. On Thursday, days before the photo was taken, American Airlines announced that it would require passengers to wear masks in flight. This makes a ton of sense in places like Texas, where COVID-19 infection rates are growing.

Some people argued that Sen. Cruz had his mask off because he was enjoying a morning coffee, and American Airlines does not require people to wear a mask while they are eating or drinking. However, the original poster was then able to provide an image reportedly showing Cruz waiting, maskless, outside the gate of the flight—sans food items. Sen. Cruz did not respond right away to these reports and American Airlines told The Daily News that the senator was flying on a “partner airline,” and they were still looking into whether or not Cruz had violated the airline’s rules.

Captured today at 10:45am Ã¢Â�Â� @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi July 13, 2020

For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it's not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here's a photo of him sitting outside the gate: pic.twitter.com/C7cbm3pQH0 July 13, 2020

To put this all into context, Texas is seeing record numbers of infection, and while they can pretend things aren’t that bad, the truth is that the mortality rate from COVID-19 hasn’t magically decreased. It’s simply that conservative-led states like Florida, Texas, and Georgia are hiding the true nature of the virus.

A lot of *pneumonia* deaths in TX. pic.twitter.com/YFBHrHHgyo July 12, 2020

Ted Cruz is a deplorable person. Ted’s mask-free display of “leadership” elicited the kind of responses one might expect as more rational-minded and less sociopathic people try and find equilibrium during these incredibly stressful and frustrating times.

Yesterday, after the Houston Chronicle printed a 43 page obituary section And the #COVID19 death toll neared 140,000 Texas Senator @tedcruz was on an airline flight without a mask This is the contempt the GOP has for America VOTE THEM OUT#Democrats#DemCast#mondaythoughtspic.twitter.com/Pcvvtkb9ql July 13, 2020

Cruz also seems to be someone who could potentially spread the virus far and wide and has already shown a lot of bad judgement in his social interactions recently.

Jon Francis and Ted Cruz had a get out the vote event today in Granbury. Purportedly 250-300 people at the event. Based on this picture, not any visible masks and not really any social distancing, all at an indoor event. pic.twitter.com/xYDa4ZhXch July 13, 2020

Another Texas politician with world’s more empathy for humanity also gave his opinion on the matter.

.@SenTedCruz, my dad just tested positive again for COVID after his wife, my stepmom, died last Friday from it. As you know, the virus is surging in Texas. It would help all of us if we all wear a mask in public. Will you please wear a mask out of courtesy to others? https://t.co/8Ngy1qix9F July 13, 2020

Here’s a point on the psychology of Republican leadership.

ThereÃ¢Â�Â�s a reason Republicans like @mattgaetz, @tedcruz & @JohnCornyn troll on twitter while their states are clobbered by COVID. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s because they arenÃ¢Â�Â�t equipped to solve problems. They feel inadequate. They are hoping some idiots will cheer them on & theyÃ¢Â�Â�ll feel better. July 13, 2020

And a memento of Cruz’s idiocy.

Thank you for alerting the public to Ted Cruz's rude and dangerous behavior. Here's a momento to help him remember the flight in case he needs to do any contact tracing afterwards. pic.twitter.com/PGOlzIYfSa July 13, 2020

And no Ted Cruz social media response run-down would be complete without … well …

At least we know what heÃ¢Â�Â�s looking at... pic.twitter.com/43gV7lM4ns July 13, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1960359