American Airlines 'investigating' Ted Cruz after maskless flight images go viral

Category: World Hits: 2
On Sunday, a Twitter account posted an image showing Republican senator and failed presidential candidate Ted Cruz sitting on a plane, looking at his phone, and not wearing a mask. According to the original poster, this was an American Airlines commercial flight around 10:45 AM. On Thursday, days before the photo was taken, American Airlines announced that it would require passengers to wear masks in flight. This makes a ton of sense in places like Texas, where COVID-19 infection rates are growing.
Some people argued that Sen. Cruz had his mask off because he was enjoying a morning coffee, and American Airlines does not require people to wear a mask while they are eating or drinking. However, the original poster was then able to provide an image reportedly showing Cruz waiting, maskless, outside the gate of the flight—sans food items. Sen. Cruz did not respond right away to these reports and American Airlines told The Daily News that the senator was flying on a “partner airline,” and they were still looking into whether or not Cruz had violated the airline’s rules.
To put this all into context, Texas is seeing record numbers of infection, and while they can pretend things aren’t that bad, the truth is that the mortality rate from COVID-19 hasn’t magically decreased. It’s simply that conservative-led states like Florida, Texas, and Georgia are hiding the true nature of the virus.
Ted Cruz is a deplorable person. Ted’s mask-free display of “leadership” elicited the kind of responses one might expect as more rational-minded and less sociopathic people try and find equilibrium during these incredibly stressful and frustrating times.
Cruz also seems to be someone who could potentially spread the virus far and wide and has already shown a lot of bad judgement in his social interactions recently.
Another Texas politician with world’s more empathy for humanity also gave his opinion on the matter.
Here’s a point on the psychology of Republican leadership.
And a memento of Cruz’s idiocy.
And no Ted Cruz social media response run-down would be complete without … well …
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1960359