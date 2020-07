Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 23:52 Hits: 3

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Bulgarian capital of Sofia for a fifth-straight day on July 13 demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's government over corruption.

