Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 01:00 Hits: 3

Astronomers believe they have discovered a new, bizarre type of cosmic object that is invisible to all wavelengths of light except radio. The strange circular objects in question have been unofficially…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/astronomers-are-perplexed-by-odd-radio-circles-a-novel-and-rare-space-phenomenon/