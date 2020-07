Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 03:28 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a Bastille Day ceremony on Tuesday that has been largely scaled back due to the coronavirus. He will also address the pandemic and his goals for the future in a television interview amid growing fears of a possible second wave of infections in France.

