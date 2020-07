Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 06:59 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) condemned the remark made by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim against Kasthuri Patto about her skin colour, and urged for further disciplinary action against him.

