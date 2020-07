Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 07:00 Hits: 6

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the UAE government communications office said on Tuesday.

