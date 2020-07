Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 03:18 Hits: 2

NEW YORK: A laboratory that was revealed last week to have been testing the purity of a lethal-injection drug for the USĀ Department of Justice has said it will no longer test the drug if it is intended for executions. DYNALABS, in StĀ Louis, Missouri, announced the new policy after Reuters ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lab-that-tested-us-execution-drug-will-no-longer-accept-lethal-injection-samples-12929604