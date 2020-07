Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 21:02 Hits: 2

Some white Evangelical leaders are acknowledging racism in their past. The challenge, Black leaders say, is in sustained action toward change.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0713/Confess-these-sins-white-Evangelical-churches-reflect-on-racism?icid=rss