Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 12:03 Hits: 0

After years of misrule under Poland's Law and Justice party, a candidate representing the mainstream opposition almost managed to wrest back control of the presidency. In fact, anti-populists everywhere should see Rafał Trzaskowski's near-miss campaign as a model for their own efforts.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rafal-trzaskowski-polish-presidential-election-lessons-by-jacek-rostowski-2020-07