Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 19:49 Hits: 4

Former Lifelock spokesperson Rudy Giuliani tells Salon that the audits of President Trump’s tax returns have been “completed and accepted,” except for “possibly not most recent.” Giuliani was confirming claims he made Sunday morning to Fox News host…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/giuliani-contradicts-trumps-excuse-for-hiding-his-taxes/