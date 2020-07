Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 14:35 Hits: 5

The number of attacks in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province is on the rise. Among the latest victims were eight employees of a local gas sector contractor. But foreign investors are resolved to counter these threats.

