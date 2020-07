Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 19:03 Hits: 5

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has spoken to prosecutors in The Hague after he was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Addressing reporters, Thaci once again insisted he had done nothing wrong.

