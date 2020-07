Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 16:49 Hits: 3

The French government and unions signed an agreement Monday giving over eight billion euros in pay rises for health workers, with the prime minister admitting the move was overdue in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200713-france-raises-pay-for-health-care-workers-by-more-than-%E2%82%AC8-billion