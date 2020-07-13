The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amid demonstrations against gang violence and corruption in Haiti, a pastor publishes videos with gang members

In Haiti, videos of a pastor posing with weapons, which appeared online near the end of June, quickly gained traction on social media. The man was identified as 34-year-old Jean Gonzales Jamison Théodore, better known as “Pastor Berger Moderne” [which translates to Modern Shepherd]. In several of the videos, he is accompanied by several well-known gang members in Port-au-Prince.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200713-haiti-pastor-video-gang-gun-violence-petrocaribe

