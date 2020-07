Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 18:42 Hits: 5

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese man accused of financing Hezbollah was freed from jail in the United States last month as a result of indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington that are expected to yield more releases, three senior Middle East officials said on Thursday.

