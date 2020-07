Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 14:06 Hits: 5

With Brazil gripped by an escalating health and economic crisis, calls for President Jair Bolsonaro's impeachment are growing louder. Even if he survives the political storm, his reform agenda will not.

