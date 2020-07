Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 07:33 Hits: 7

Almost 1 million people watched a broadcast of the funeral of South Korean capital's Mayor Park Won-soon, who died in an apparent suicide after a secretary filed a police complaint for sexual harassment against him.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/seoul-mayor-s-funeral-held-despite-objections-over-sexual-misconduct-claims/a-54151996?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf