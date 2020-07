Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 08:11 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will place a "huge priority" on national security when considering Chinese telecoms firm Huawei's [HWT.UL] role in the country's 5G network, justice minister Robert Buckland said on Monday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/13/uk-will-place-priority-on-national-security-in-huawei-decision-minister-says