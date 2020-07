Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 01:53 Hits: 5

The Palestinian Authority on Sunday imposed a night-time and weekend curfew on the occupied West Bank for the coming 14 days to try and rein in rising coronavirus numbers.

