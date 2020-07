Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 02:02 Hits: 5

The coronavirus pandemic has caused an "unprecedented education emergency" with up to 9.7 million children affected by school closures at risk of never going back to class, Save the Children warned Monday.

