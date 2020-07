Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 07:47 Hits: 7

A Malaysian news site's chief editor was taken to court for alleged contempt Monday over readers' comments on the portal, with his lawyer warning the case could have a "chilling effect".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/malaysiakini-contempt-of-court-comments-editor-steven-gan-12927334