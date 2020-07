Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 July 2020 21:21 Hits: 2

Football fans in France have returned to the stands for the first time since the coronavirus shut down soccer. A star-studded Paris Saint-Germain routed French League 2 club Le Havre 9-0 in the exhibition match.

