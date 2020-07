Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 03:23 Hits: 3

Deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus pandemic rose above 35,000 on Sunday, with the Latin American country overtaking Italy for the world's fourth-highest death total, according to Reuters data.

